Changes coming to Charlottesville newspaper

The Daily Progress (FILE)
The Daily Progress (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Daily Progress says it will stop printing the paper on all seven days each week and end delivery by drivers. It will instead be mailing its newspapers to subscribers on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

These changes are slated to take effect in Jun.

The Daily Progress said in an article posted Sunday, May 28, that it will continue its online presence.

The newspaper says these changes are being made because of advertising shifts, print costs, and the job market.

