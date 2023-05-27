Volunteers help clean and decorate headstones for Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In honor of Memorial Day weekend, Do Good Cville hosted a cleanup at Maplewood and Oakwood Cemetery.

More than 50 volunteers helped wipe down headstones and decorate them with flags.

“This means the world to me to know that our community will take the time to remember those who have gone before us. I remember my friends, my family that I’ve lost in wartime and it’s just nice to know that someone will always remember us,” Do Good Cville Co-founder Kerry Rock said.

Dawn Ross was a volunteer at the event. Ross works for Gratitude Charlottesville, a nonprofit that works to promote community gratitude for the service of local police and military personnel.

“There’s tons of veterans and I do believe that our veteran community is underserved in Charlottesville. I just want passion for helping out,” Ross said.

There will be a Memorial Day service held at the Ting Pavilion on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.