Tracking Memorial Day weekend rain chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds fill in on this Saturday. Today will be the only completely dry day this holiday weekend.

Tracking a coastal storm system moving slowly inland and north the next few days. Our rain and even thunder chances will be on the rise Sunday and Monday. Lingering shower and downpours into next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts Sunday through Tuesday morning will range from a half inch to two and a half inches. With an easterly to northerly wind flow, the higher rainfall amounts will occur along and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Warming back to the 80s for the start of June.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Dry for outdoor plans. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Saturday night: A dry evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Sunday: Rounds of rain and even a downpour. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Memorial Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy with off and on rain. A thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday: Warming under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Highs in the lower 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Keep checking the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.