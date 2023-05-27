Third annual Charlottesville Art Festival hosted by IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, May 27, the third annual Charlottesville Art Festival was hosted by IX Art Park.

More than 50 artists showed off their work along with workshops and demos. Performers and culinary artists also showed off their work.

“I think that really our vision here at IX Art Park is to spark creativity in people’s everyday lives. All of us, you know, artists in our own ways, and we want everybody to have the opportunity to make art in their everyday life,” IX Art Park event planner Ewa Harr said.

Harr says festivals like this keep their free art program running.

The festival will continue running all weekend long.

