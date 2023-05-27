Rivanna River Company expanding services in Palmyra

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River Company is expanding its services with an outpost at the E.W. Thomas Grocery Store in Palmyra.

Rivanna River Company Co-owner Gabe Silver says this part of the river has always been an experience they’ve wanted to share.

“What you’re going to see is people discovering that whole county and all it’s got to offer, which is really a lot of rural beauty, a lot of interesting businesses, a lot of really beautiful parks that can be experienced both on land and by water,” Silver said.

The trips start Saturday June 10.

You can select solo or tandem kayaks, tandem canoes, or just use the shuttle service and bring your own watercraft.

