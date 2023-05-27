Advertise With Us
Memorial Day Weekend Showers

By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Tonight: Cloudy with overnight showers. Lows in the 50′s.

Sunday: Cool, rainy, breezy, raw. Highs in the 60′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Memorial Day & Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs around 70. Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Mild and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Friday: Hot and sunny. Highs around 90.

Saturday: Tracking showers and storms. Highs around 90.

