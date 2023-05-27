Advertise With Us
Albemarle police provide update on Monacan Trail car chase

At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, Albemarle County police say they received information regarding the location of a wanted person.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Officers say they located the suspect’s car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and drove onto Monacan Trail.

After a chase, two suspects were taken into custody, 37-year-old Hunter Lang Brown and 45-year-old Melinda Ann Collier.

Collier is being charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, and stealing a motor vehicle.

Collier and Brown are being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

