Albemarle police provide update on Monacan Trail car chase

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, Albemarle County police say they received information regarding the location of a wanted person.

Officers say they located the suspect’s car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop and drove onto Monacan Trail.

After a chase, two suspects were taken into custody, 37-year-old Hunter Lang Brown and 45-year-old Melinda Ann Collier.

Collier is being charged with grand larceny, petit larceny, and stealing a motor vehicle.

Collier and Brown are being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

