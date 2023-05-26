What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool and comfortable start to the day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. All eyes continue to watch low pressure to our south. Clouds will increase during the day Saturday. Showers will move in Saturday night and continue through the holiday weekend. Conditions will begin to improve later Tuesday with a warming trend by the middle of the week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & great !, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Clouds increase, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

