Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

What a day !

Unsettled holiday weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool and comfortable start to the day. We’ll see partly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. All eyes continue to watch low pressure to our south. Clouds will increase during the day Saturday. Showers will move in Saturday night and continue through the holiday weekend. Conditions will begin to improve later Tuesday with a warming trend by the middle of the week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & great !, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Clouds increase, late showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Clouds & sun, few showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Chilly Night and Pleasantly Cool Friday. Coastal Storm to Bring Rain Chances for Memorial Day Weekend
App graphic generic
A Cool Breezy End to the Week. Tracking a Wet Memorial Day Weekend.