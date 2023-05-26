Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA men’s lacrosse team in Philly getting ready for semifinal game against Notre Dame

The UVA Men’s lacrosse team is in Philadelphia getting ready for its NCAA tournament semifinal game against Notre Dame.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s lacrosse team is in Philadelphia getting ready for its NCAA tournament semifinal game against Notre Dame.

Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, will be home to the NCAA Lacrosse Final Four.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for UVA midfielder Grayson Sallade. The grad student from nearby Lancaster leads the ‘Hoos into the final four.

“We have a lot of friends and family coming too. It’ll be cool to see them, and I’m an Eagles fan too so it’ll be cool to be at the Eagles stadium,” Sallade said.

Sallade and leading goal scorer Xander Dickson are two of seven UVA guys who chose to return to UVA this season for a fifth and final year of eligibility.

Virginia beat Notre Dame both times they played this season.

“From an offensive perspective it doesn’t matter what happened the last two games. Who ever is playing the best lacrosse right now will hold the trophy on Monday,” Dickson said.

Virginia is aiming for its third national championship in the last four seasons this weekend.

“The guys are loose, they’re excited to be here. There are some nerves but we got it together Have the mindset where pressure is a privilege, then just have fun with it,” Coach Lars Tiffany said.

Virginia and Notre Dame play Saturday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m., after Duke and Penn State play at noon.

The winners play at 1:00 p.m. on Memorial Day for the national championship.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case

Latest News

UVA men’s lacrosse team in Philly getting ready for semifinal game against Notre Dame
Connor Shellenberger
Connor Shellenberger aims to lead ‘Hoos to another national championship
Connor Shellenberger aims to lead 'Hoos to another national championship
Kyle Teel
UVA catcher Kyle Teel named ACC Player of the Year