UVA men’s lacrosse team in Philly getting ready for semifinal game against Notre Dame

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s lacrosse team is in Philadelphia getting ready for its NCAA tournament semifinal game against Notre Dame.

Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, will be home to the NCAA Lacrosse Final Four.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for UVA midfielder Grayson Sallade. The grad student from nearby Lancaster leads the ‘Hoos into the final four.

“We have a lot of friends and family coming too. It’ll be cool to see them, and I’m an Eagles fan too so it’ll be cool to be at the Eagles stadium,” Sallade said.

Sallade and leading goal scorer Xander Dickson are two of seven UVA guys who chose to return to UVA this season for a fifth and final year of eligibility.

Virginia beat Notre Dame both times they played this season.

“From an offensive perspective it doesn’t matter what happened the last two games. Who ever is playing the best lacrosse right now will hold the trophy on Monday,” Dickson said.

Virginia is aiming for its third national championship in the last four seasons this weekend.

“The guys are loose, they’re excited to be here. There are some nerves but we got it together Have the mindset where pressure is a privilege, then just have fun with it,” Coach Lars Tiffany said.

Virginia and Notre Dame play Saturday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m., after Duke and Penn State play at noon.

The winners play at 1:00 p.m. on Memorial Day for the national championship.

