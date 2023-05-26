UVA automatically enrolling students, faculty, and staff in UVA Alerts text messaging

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Memorial Day weekend, the University of Virginia will automatically enroll students, faculty, and staff in UVA Alerts text messaging.

People who did not provide a phone number to receive these alerts will be enrolled if they gave a number during orientation or the onboarding process.

The automatic enrollment will be completed on Monday, May 29. The university says not to make any changes to your UVA Alerts account in the meantime.

A test for UVA Alerts will be sent out on June 6.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.