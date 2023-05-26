Advertise With Us
Two Rosewood Village residents celebrate a century of life

Virginia James celebrated her 103rd birthday on May 26, and Virginia Hohenstein turned 104 on May 14.
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Rosewood Village Assisted Living’s residents celebrated very special milestones.

Both spoke about their favorite memories and accomplishments.

“I have 3 children and I think they’re a joy and I keep on going,” James said.

“I won third place in the nation out of the spelling bee. I thought that was pretty awesome,” Hohenstein said.

Both are a joy to be around.

“Virginia Hohenstein has the cutest giggle I have ever ever heard,” said Michelle Maraffi with Rosewood Village. “It’s amazing to me that after all her years of experience when you ask her to try something new, she kind of giggles and says, ‘Okay!’ and she gives it a go and I think that’s a life lesson right there.”

“Virginia James goes on walks with us all the time participates in physical activities. She goes to all the social events,” Maraffi said.

The Rosewood Village community helped celebrate another year of life with cake, music, and handmade cards.

Both James and Hohenstein shared some advice to live a long life and make every day count:

“Eat your fruits and vegetables,” Hohenstein said.

“Stay healthy, stay interested in other people,” James said.

