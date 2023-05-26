Turning Cloudy Saturday. Showers, Breezy and Cool Conditions Sunday Through Memorial Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Skies turning cloudy, but largely dry Saturday. A coastal storm will approach the Carolina coast this weekend and for us bring rain, breezy and cool conditions starting Sunday and continuing through Memorial Day Monday. Sunday is much cooler with temperatures stuck in the low 60s, showers and breezy. Mostly cloudy with additional showers at times Memorial Day and lingering into Tuesday. At this time, rain amounts look to approach or exceed one inch into early next week. The storm will slowly exit later Tuesday with temperatures quickly warming by the middle and end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Turning cloudy, largely dry. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy, periods of rain, much cooler. Highs low to mid t60s. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Memorial Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and possible thunderstorm chance. Highs in the low 70s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Turning mostly sunny and warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny and very warm, Highs upper 80s to near 90.

