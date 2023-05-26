Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Program allowing business to apply for loan to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a program through which businesses can apply for financing to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is part of a program designed to help both new and existing buildings reduce their impact on the environment.

Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) is a program through which businesses can apply for financing to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s one way of helping to deal with the obstacle of lack of upfront capital to make the kinds of extra investments where you would see clean energy or energy efficiency upgrades,” Albemarle County Climate Protection Manager Gabe Dayley said.

With the loan, businesses can make investments into energy efficiency projects like solar panels.

“This is a property assessment that’s attached to the building and moves with the building to the next property owner,” Dayley said. “We see it as being beneficial in that it incentivizes private sector action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case

Latest News

Charlottesville High Students visited by Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz
Charlottesville High Students visited by musicians from Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz
Sign for UVA (FILE)
UVA automatically enrolling students, faculty, and staff in UVA Alerts text messaging
CASPCA Interim Executive Director speaks on new role, internal review
CASPCA Interim Executive Director speaks on new role, internal review
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank brings in 115,019 pounds of food during annual food drive