Liberty Mills Farm says it’s been an on and off strawberry season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Orange County farm says it’s had a very on and off strawberry season.

Liberty Mills Farm says some days the berries are ripe, and other days there are none to pick. The farm says a freeze during Easter weekend hurt its crop.

“It’s been a challenging year for all strawberry growers in central Virginia with the different temperatures we’ve had. It’s been difficult to say the least. We do have some strawberries available for picking,” said Kent Woods with Liberty Mills Farm.

Despite the difficult season, Liberty Mills Farm will still be hosting Strawberry Fest on Saturday, May 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information on the event is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.