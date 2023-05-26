GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All Greene County public school students can receive free meals this summer.

All students attending summer school will also get a free breakfast and lunch.

Meals will be served on a first come, first served basis for those not attending summer school.

“We have the opportunity to provide the community with with healthy and free meals, so that means in Greene County it is available to all students, meaning children 18 or under in the community of Greene County. They do not have to be attending academic summer school,” School Nutrition Program Director Samantha French said.

More information is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.