Cool Weather Sticks Around with Rain Through Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another cool but sunny day to be expected with increasing cloud coverage into the evening. Guidance is keeping Saturday dry, but a coastal system will bring an increase in cloud coverage throughout the day with overnight showers that continue off an on through the Memorial Day weekend and into Tuesday. Along with rain, plan for cooler weather, with Sunday only making it to the 60′s for the day. Following the departure of the system, conditions will improve, drying and warming towards the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool and pleasant. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the 40′s.

Saturday: Clouds increase with rain moving in overnight. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50′s.

Sunday: Chilly showers throughout the day. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 60.

Tuesday: Few showers and clearing. Highs in the mid 70′s.

Wednesday: Clearing and warm. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

