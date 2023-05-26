Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to Scottsville fire, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 9:58 am on Friday, May 26, Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Valley Street in Scottsville.

Crews reported the fire extinguished at 10:16 am.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate with no reported injuries. The fire caused minor damage to the structure.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to have been caused by an electrical malfunction. The damage is estimated to be less than $5,000.

