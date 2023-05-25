Advertise With Us
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Augusta County

By NBC29
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help with locating the vehicle responsible for a fatal pedestrian crash in Augusta County Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

At 9:49 p.m., police responded to crash on Parkersburg Turnpike at Pine Tree Lane. A 42-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Parkersburg Turnpike. They say the striking vehicle then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to have been a maroon or red truck or SUV. The vehicle will have damage to its right front headlight, front turn signal, and/or both.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle and/or its driver is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

