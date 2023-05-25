Advertise With Us
UVA Children’s Hospital celebrates Pediatric Research Day

Experts from all across UVA Children’s Hospital gathered to celebrate Pediatric Research Day by sharing their research with one another and the community.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts from all across UVA Children’s Hospital gathered to celebrate Pediatric Research Day by sharing their research with one another and the community.

“Our research is about taking care of children tomorrow, and doing it in better ways than we are today,” UVA Children’s Hospital Physician in Chief Jim Nataro said. “This is the day we celebrate our research mission. We bring researchers together, they share their data, and they share their ideas by having a meeting of the minds to develop new ideas and new paths forward.”

Kelly Boyd is a second year allergy and immunology fellow at UVA. Her group has been researching oral immunotherapy and children’s peanut allergies.

“I think it’s really important to collaborate with other people doing research here at the University of Virginia, there’s so much going on. It’s good to learn about what other people are working on and collaborate with other researchers to get ideas for our projects too.” Boyd said.

Pediatric Research Day is not just for the experts, but for the people they serve as well.

“Clinicians get involved and they tell us about the problems that they’re seeing in the clinics. Members of the community come together with us and they help us to understand the problems that they confront,” Nataro said. “Anything that advances care.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

16-year-old homeschool student set to attend UVA this coming fall
Little Seed Library seed sharing program launched at Gordon Avenue Library
Albemarle County invests $58 million on land for Rivanna Station Futures Project
ACPS asking families to fill out survey before cutting bus routes
