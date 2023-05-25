Man accused in Grove St. homicide charged with first degree murder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man accused of fatally shooting a member of Charlottesville’s B.U.C.K. Squad in January faces a new charge.

38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes was originally charged with second degree murder, but is now charged with first degree murder.

Keyes was indicted for first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the January 28 homicide of B.U.C.K. Squad member Eldridge Smith.

Keyes is currently in custody at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

RELATED:

Man charged in Grove Street murder appears in Charlottesville courtroom

Charlottesville police investigating Grove Street homicide

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.