Man accused in Grove St. homicide charged with first degree murder

Tadashi Demetrius Keyes
Tadashi Demetrius Keyes(CPD)
By NBC29
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A man accused of fatally shooting a member of Charlottesville’s B.U.C.K. Squad in January faces a new charge.

38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes was originally charged with second degree murder, but is now charged with first degree murder.

Keyes was indicted for first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the January 28 homicide of B.U.C.K. Squad member Eldridge Smith.

Keyes is currently in custody at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

