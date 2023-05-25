Little Seed Library seed sharing program launched at Gordon Avenue Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Master Gardeners has partnered with Gordon Avenue Library to launch the Little Seed Library.

The seed sharing program allows people to take seeds or learn gardening tips and tricks for free.

“This is just another way of providing resources to the community and we’re excited to get it started and to find out where it will go from here,” said Camille Thompson with the Little Seed Library.

The seed library includes cucumbers, carrots, basil, and zinnias. The library is accepting donations of seeds as well.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.