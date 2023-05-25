Advertise With Us
Five Charlottesville City Council candidates face off before the primaries

On Wednesday, May 24, the five Charlottesville City Council candidates vying for the three open seats faced off at Buford Middle School.
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, May 24, the five Charlottesville City Council candidates vying for the three open seats faced off at Buford Middle School.

The candidates shared similar views on issues the environment and affordable housing, but their differences came out when asked what one problem they would fix in Charlottesville.

Bob Fenwick served on the City Council from 2013 to 2017. He says he’s focused on environmental issues and listening to problems presented by those who live in the city.

“It’s about people, how we interact with one another,” Fenwick said.

Incumbent Michael Payne wants to ensure that there is more affordable housing in the city.

“...Resident-led development in Westhaven is invested in and begins to happen and our city keeps that promise,” Payne said.

Natalie Oschrin is a Charlottesville native running on a platform centered around better transportation. She says more sidewalks would assist people with their commutes.

“Allocation for it has gone down significantly over the last couple of years. we need to spend that money,” Oschrin said.

Current Mayor Lloyd Snook’s main focus is building on his campaign promise four years ago - rebuilding the city government.

“I think the single most important problem that council actually has power over is that we continue to rebuild the city government,” Snook said.

Dashad Cooper is another Charlottesville native who works in the city’s Department of Social Services. He thinks that there needs to be an increased focus on educating today’s youth about the harms of vaping.

“...Really pay attention to them because they’re the future of Charlottesville. If we don’t deal with it now, we’re going to be in the same situation that we’re in right now,” Cooper said.

There are currently only Democrats running for the empty seats, so next month’s primary election will likely decide who will be elected in November.

