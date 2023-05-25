A Cool Breezy End to the Week. Tracking a Wet Memorial Day Weekend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler weather has made it’s way in. Highs will only make it to around 70 for the day with winds gusting to about 20 mph. Overnight skies clear with another cool and breezy day Friday. Saturday will start dry, and but a low pressure system to the south will bring in rain that will last throughout the Memorial Day weekend. Check back for updates on Saturday’s rain arrival.

Today: Cool and breezy. Highs around 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the 40′s.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 70′s. Lows in the 40′s.

Saturday: Cloudy with late showers. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows around 50.

Sunday & Monday: Showers and storms. Highs in the 70′s. Lows in the 50′s.

Tuesday: Few showers possible. Highs around 80.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.