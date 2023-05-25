Come as You are Cville offering three free summer childcare programs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This summer, Come as You are Cville is offering three free childcare programs.

The programs will have have educational activities, skill building workshops, nature exploration and more.

Each program is two weeks long and open to children ages 5 to 15.

Counselors can be 12 to 17 years old and volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

