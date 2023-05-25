Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Come as You are Cville offering three free summer childcare programs

Child plays lacrosse at summer camp in Charlottesville VA
Child plays lacrosse at summer camp in Charlottesville VA(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This summer, Come as You are Cville is offering three free childcare programs.

The programs will have have educational activities, skill building workshops, nature exploration and more.

Each program is two weeks long and open to children ages 5 to 15.

Counselors can be 12 to 17 years old and volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree

Latest News

Tadashi Demetrius Keyes
Man accused in Grove St. homicide charged with first degree murder
Five Charlottesville City Council candidates face off before the primaries
Five Charlottesville City Council candidates face off before the primaries
Five Charlottesville City Council candidates face off before the primaries
Five Charlottesville City Council candidates face off before the primaries
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Augusta County