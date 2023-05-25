Advertise With Us
Chilly Night and Pleasantly Cool Friday. Coastal Storm to Bring Rain Chances for Memorial Day Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly night for May and a pleasantly cool and dry Friday. Developing coastal storm to bring clouds and rain chances during the Memorial Day Weekend. Dry air and clear skies will make for a chilly overnight with low temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine and pleasantly cool Friday with highs in the low 70s.

A coastal storm will approach the Carolina coast this weekend to bring more clouds, periods of rain, breezy conditions and cool temperatures. Currently, much of Saturday trending dry with skies turning cloudy and highs in the 60s. Some rain may arrive Saturday night. Periods of rain and cooler Sunday. Mostly cloudy with at least scattered showers or a few storms on Memorial Day Monday. Rain amounts may approach or exceed one inch through the weekend. Keep checking back for updates and the NBC29 Weather App.

The storm will slowly exit off the coast later Monday into Tuesday. Warmer and drier conditions will then return afterward next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasantly cool. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cool. Shower chances, mainly late. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy, periods of rain, cooler. Highs mid t60s. Lows in the 50s.

Memorial Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the low 70s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Clearing, warm. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s.

