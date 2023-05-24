Volunteers clean up Fluvanna County private school

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Around 40 volunteers are teaming up to give the Oakland School a makeover.

The nonprofit Kids Lift helped to clean up the Fluvanna County school Wednesday, May 24. Volunteers got to work painting, building, and landscaping, as well as getting the pool ready for kids.

“We have a record number of campers this summer - over 80 - and I want to make sure it’s the best experience we can provide them by cleaning things up and just making things look really good for the summer camp,” Paul Flick said.

The private school was found in the 1950s and gives students the chance to learn in smaller class sizes.

