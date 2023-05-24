VDOT to lift lane closures for Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of travelers begin their Memorial Day weekend trips, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be making adjustments to major roads in the state.

Starting at noon on May 26, VDOT will be suspending most highway work and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia. The temporary changes will run through the weekend, ending at noon on May 30.

While most lane closures will be lifted, drivers may encounter semi-permanent work zones that will remain in place over the weekend.

In Northern Virginia, all rush hour tolls on express lanes inside the Capital Beltway will be lifted on Monday, May 29. Directional schedules for reversible Interstate 95 and 395 express lanes are available here.

Based on historical data, heavy congestion is expected on Interstate 95 northbound between Fredricksburg and Washington, D.C., on Friday and Saturday. It is also expected on Monday between Richmond and Northern Virginia.

Southbound on the interstate, congestion is expected between D.C. and Richmond on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday and Monday in Northern Virginia. Traffic is also likely in the Hampton Roads area and between Roanoke and Winchester.

In the Hampton Roads area, HOV restrictions and express lane tolls will be lifted on Memorial Day. Drivers are encouraged to use the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel instead of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

VDOT offers multiple resources to help drivers plan ahead for their trips, including an interactive travel trend map that shows peak congestion periods that are anticipated on Virginia interstates.

The agency also offers a free mobile app that offers information about construction and congestion and also gives access to traffic cameras and weather reports.

To check the most recent travel advisories and lane closures around the state, visit VDOT’s website.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.