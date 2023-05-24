Advertise With Us
Staunton Augusta African American Research Society to dedicate historical marker to Fairview Cemetery

A grave marker at Fairview Cemetery in Staunton.
A grave marker at Fairview Cemetery in Staunton.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “It is where our ancestors lay and we do not want anybody to forget their history,” Susie King with the Staunton Augusta County African American Research Society explained.

The organization is continuing its series into marking historical landmarks throughout the Queen City.

Fairview Cemetery is next to be honored and historians say this is where many members of the Black community were laid to rest dating back to the late 1800s. Well known community members such as Prof. George Ambrose Newman to Mary Matthews Scott are buried at the cemetery.

King says two churches, Mt Zion Baptist and Augusta Street Methodist Church, came together in 1869 to create a burial space for their members and Fairview Cemetery was created.

Most of the plots are allocated or filled but Susie King with the research society says the people and their stories cannot be forgotten.

“The Blacks made a large contribution to the City of Staunton and we want our children to remember that we are a part of this city,” King added.

The dedication is open to everyone and will be on Saturday, June 3.

There will be another dedication for the Queen Miller Orphanage on June 24. You can find more information about the dedications and other historical landmarks by visiting the Staunton Augusta County African American Research Society Facebook page.

