Resource fair offers insight to Charlottesville-area entrepreneurs

The Community Investment Collaborative hosted a Business Resource Fair at Hillsdale Conference Center
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Investment Collaborative hosted a Business Resource Fair at Hillsdale Conference Center Wednesday, May 24. Local entrepreneurs had the chance to get free consultations to help expand their business.

“A lot of people come here looking to start their business,” Hannah Deal with CIC said. “We also have someone helping with website design to get started, and then we have people that been in business for a awhile that need help with accounting and they’re able to kind of get their finances sorted.”

Deal says Wednesday’s event was a one-stop shop for those starting their own company.

“Coming here has helped me with bookkeeping, has helped me with hiring employees, has helped me multiple things with the business aspect of it,” Michelle Soul Food owner Mary Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw says it helps people learn the fundamentals of running a successful business.

