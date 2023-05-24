Princess for a Day registration opens for the summer
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Princess for a Day is kicking off again, and many Charlottesville girls are getting involved.
The young ladies will get a chance to walk the red carpet, learn confidence building skills, and practice public speaking. The event is open to girls aged 3 to 15.
Registration is now open, and you can sign up here.
If you have any questions, you can call Princess for a Day at (240) 478-7180, or send an email to princessoutreach@gmail.com.
