Princess for a Day registration opens for the summer

The young ladies will get a chance to walk the red carpet, learn confidence building skills, and practice public speaking.
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Princess for a Day is kicking off again, and many Charlottesville girls are getting involved.

Registration is now open, and you can sign up here.

Registration is now open, and you can sign up here.

If you have any questions, you can call Princess for a Day at (240) 478-7180, or send an email to princessoutreach@gmail.com.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

