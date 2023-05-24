More federal attorneys being hired to help prosecute crimes in greater-Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia is getting additional resources to make sure that everyone who commits a crime is held accountable.

The district is getting six new assistant U.S. attorneys. This includes three who will be focused on violent crime, and two on civil rights.

U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh says this will help combat gun violence and hate crimes in Charlottesville. He says his office has increased violent crime prosecutions by 63% this year, and firearm offense by nearly 200%.

“A lot of times in the federal systems, the sentences are higher where it’s appropriate, and those send a message to those individuals that have either committed criminal conduct or thinking about it,” Kavanaugh said.

There is no hate crime statue in Virginia, which means the federal office is responsible for prosecuting all of those cases.

Kavanaugh says many hate crimes go unreported. He says he wants to work with the community to encourage people to report possible hate crimes to the FBI.

