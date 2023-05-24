Independent candidate running for Rivanna District seat in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The owner of Free Bridge Auto Sales is running for a supervisor’s seat in Albemarle County.

T.J. Fadeley is hoping to represent the Rivanna District, which is currently held by Bea LaPisto Kirtley. He says he is an independent and will advocate for taxpayers.

“County spending needs to be reined in. Supervisors should be finding ways to reduce spending, rather than raising the tax burden on residents. Instead, they just keep rubber stamping the proposed budgets of county management,” Fadeley said Wednesday, May 24.

The Virginia Public Access Project says Fadeley has raised $1,300 as of March 31. It also says another independent, David Rhodes, is also running for the same district seat.

