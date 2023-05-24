Four spots open on Charlottesville City School Board

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are four spots up for grabs on the Charlottesville School Board this year.

Sherry Kraft and Lashundra Bryson Morsberger announced they will not be running again, but Kraft is now encouraging other people to sign up to run.

Kraft also reminds everyone to get their applications in early because it can be a complicated process. Candidates need to get 125 signatures from registered voters in order to run.

“We’re preparing a whole generation of kids to be citizens of our community and to be successful in life, and I do believe that we are the heart of the community,” Kraft said.

If you want to file as a candidate, you must have everything submitted by June 20. Anybody who lives in the city of Charlottesville can file.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.