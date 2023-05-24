Cooler Days Ahead

Advertise With Us
Tracking Memorial Day Shower Chances
By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More pleasant weather ahead. Temperatures for the day will make it to the mid and upper 70′s with mostly sunny skies. Although conditions will be mostly pleasant for Thursday, a cold front will bring much cooler temperatures that will last through the beginning of next week. A system in the Gulf Coast will likely bringing us rain chances late Saturday and into Memorial Day weekend. Check back for updates.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80.

Tonight: Increasing cloud coverage. Lows in the low 50′s.

Thursday: Cooler and breezy. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny day with a chance for late evening showers. Highs in the low 70′s. Lows around 50.

Sunday: Cooler with showers. Highs around 70.

Memorial Day: Showers. Highs in the low 70′s.

Tuesday: A few showers possible. Highs around 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
