Connor Shellenberger aims to lead ‘Hoos to another national championship

Connor Shellenberger
Connor Shellenberger(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Lacrosse teams leaves for Philadelphia Thursday, May 25, to get ready for the Final Four.

The Cavaliers will play Notre Dame Saturday, May 27, in the NCAA Semifinals.

Charlottesville native Connor Shellenberger is peaking at the right time, ready to lead a talented group of upper classmen to another national title.

The quarterback is Virginia’s assist leader and co-captain, and is coming off his best game so far: Six goals, four assists for 10 points, and leading the Cavaliers to a win over Georgetown.

“Just being able to get back to practice and do stuff with my teammates and try to get that rhythm back with our offense has been big,” Connor said.

Connor has battled through a lower-body injury for a big chunk of the season. He says he was surprised when he was named one of five Tewaaraton Award finalists, which is given to the top player in college lacrosse.

“Battling through injuries, just feeling like you’re not playing your best lacrosse. I’ve been thankful for other guys picking me up,” Connor said.

The former St. Anne’s-Belfield standout is now healed.

Connor says this year’s Virginia team resembles the championship team from two years ago.

“It takes a little bit of luck, especially at this time of year when you have all the pressure and all the things going on. To have that poise that it takes from an older team that knows what it takes can help us down the stretch here,” he said.

