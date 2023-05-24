Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville to use grant to improve park and river accessibility

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) announced that new tourism programs are coming 10 Virginia communities.

The DRIVE Outdoor Grant program will give up to $20,000 to each community. The program targets outdoor development and expansion throughout the commonwealth.

Charlottesville says it will be using the money buy equipment to make its rivers and parks more accessible.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to get people focused and recognize the commonality and also to build this community. Now we have an idea of all the different projects that are out there and we’re able to show up and support one another in getting this project seen through,” Courtney Cacatian with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Crime scene tape
Beyond the Crime: CPD, community organizations and Commonwealth’s Attorney working to stop gun violence
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 6 Tuesday...
1 juvenile dead in Southern Va. double shooting; juvenile suspect arrested
(STOCK)
More federal attorneys being hired to help prosecute crimes in greater-Charlottesville area