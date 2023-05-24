Charlottesville to use grant to improve park and river accessibility

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) announced that new tourism programs are coming 10 Virginia communities.

The DRIVE Outdoor Grant program will give up to $20,000 to each community. The program targets outdoor development and expansion throughout the commonwealth.

Charlottesville says it will be using the money buy equipment to make its rivers and parks more accessible.

“It’s so rewarding to be able to get people focused and recognize the commonality and also to build this community. Now we have an idea of all the different projects that are out there and we’re able to show up and support one another in getting this project seen through,” Courtney Cacatian with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau said.

