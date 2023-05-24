Advertise With Us
Breezy and Cooler Late Week. Still Watching Rain Chances for Memorial Day Weekend

By Eric Pritchett
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler, breezy and dry late week. Still watching rain chances for the Memorial Day weekend. A cold front will move across the region overnight. This front will bring some clouds, but pass through dry. In the wake of the front, breezy northeast winds with gusts over 20 mph. Cooler temperatures for Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We remain dry through Friday with some chilly morning low temperatures in the 40s.

A coastal storm will take shape off the Carolina coast by Friday, how far west it goes, will determine how high our rain chances will go later Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. Currently, much of Saturday could remain dry, until evening. Periods of rain Sunday and cooler. Scattered showers and possibly a few storms on Memorial Day Monday. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Period of clouds late and turning breezy. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows, chilly low to mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs low 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance, mainly late. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, cooler. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Memorial Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Chance of showers or storm. Highs near 80. Lows near 60.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warmer. Chance of showers or storm. Highs low to mid 80s.

