23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Twenty-three employees are being let go from the Charlottesville-based tech company WillowTree, with dozens more being let go nationwide.

This comes after WillowTree was acquired by TELUS International in January. At the time, company executives said more jobs would be created.

WillowTree attributes the change to “restructuring.”

“Today, as part of our company’s commitment to continuous improvement and to better leverage emerging technologies to best serve our clients, WillowTree is restructuring its team to be optimally positioned for long-term growth and success. This will further enable us to sharpen our focus on marketing and creative services, digital product development and product delivery, as well as data & AI solutions and consulting. Our company is confident that this evolution will result in a stronger company, optimized for operational agility and velocity.

The restructuring has affected approximately 120 employees. WillowTree is providing its impacted employees with a comprehensive separation package to support them through this transition, including severance pay, outplacement assistance, and health insurance continuation,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said in a statement.

