Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree

WillowTree
WillowTree
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Twenty-three employees are being let go from the Charlottesville-based tech company WillowTree, with dozens more being let go nationwide.

This comes after WillowTree was acquired by TELUS International in January. At the time, company executives said more jobs would be created.

WillowTree attributes the change to “restructuring.”

“Today, as part of our company’s commitment to continuous improvement and to better leverage emerging technologies to best serve our clients, WillowTree is restructuring its team to be optimally positioned for long-term growth and success. This will further enable us to sharpen our focus on marketing and creative services, digital product development and product delivery, as well as data & AI solutions and consulting. Our company is confident that this evolution will result in a stronger company, optimized for operational agility and velocity.

The restructuring has affected approximately 120 employees. WillowTree is providing its impacted employees with a comprehensive separation package to support them through this transition, including severance pay, outplacement assistance, and health insurance continuation,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said in a statement.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

(FILE)
Charlottesville to use grant to improve park and river accessibility
Crime scene tape
Beyond the Crime: CPD, community organizations and Commonwealth’s Attorney working to stop gun violence
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 6 Tuesday...
1 juvenile dead in Southern Va. double shooting; juvenile suspect arrested
(STOCK)
More federal attorneys being hired to help prosecute crimes in greater-Charlottesville area