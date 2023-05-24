Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

1 juvenile dead in Southern Va. double shooting; juvenile suspect arrested

A juvenile is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder after a shooting in Greensville left another juvenile dead.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after a shooting in Greensville left another juvenile dead.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening in Jarratt.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy who had been shot to death.

Deputies say a girl was also shot and was flown to a hospital in Richmond for treatment.

A boy has now been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm causing injury.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

(STOCK)
More federal attorneys being hired to help prosecute crimes in greater-Charlottesville area
T.J. Fadeley Campaign Announcement
Independent candidate running for Rivanna District seat in Albemarle
Starting at noon on May 26, VDOT will be suspending most highway work and lifting most lane...
VDOT to lift lane closures for Memorial Day weekend
Princess for a Day
Princess for a Day registration opens for the summer