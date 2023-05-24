1 juvenile dead in Southern Va. double shooting; juvenile suspect arrested
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after a shooting in Greensville left another juvenile dead.
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening in Jarratt.
When deputies arrived, they found a boy who had been shot to death.
Deputies say a girl was also shot and was flown to a hospital in Richmond for treatment.
A boy has now been charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm causing injury.
