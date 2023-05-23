Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Strasburg’s historic walking trail gets navigating tips with upgrade

Some participants describe the map can be a little confusing and can make the scavenger hunt...
Some participants describe the map can be a little confusing and can make the scavenger hunt difficult, but town officials say they thought ahead with a plan for that.(whsv)
By Cora Dickey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Strasburg updated its historic walking trail this month to match its re-branding. One of the main goals officials have is for residents and visitors alike to learn more about everything Strasburg has gone through.

Strasburg’s historic walking trail takes its travelers through 10 stops with a Scenic view of the Downtown Square. Supporters are excited about the updated history and want the growth to continue.

“If they have some facts — history, facts, or a story, reach out! We’re always trying to get more stories, the history of Strasburg, which we all love and appreciate,’ Strasburg Heritage Association President Tim Taylor said.

This look is the third version for the historic walking trail. Some participants describe the map can be a little confusing and can make the scavenger hunt difficult, but town officials say they thought ahead with a plan for that.

“They have the directions on each side to the next one in the specific address and it’s located just in case some people aren’t math users as well as others and they have different options on how to get to the next sign,” Strasburg Director of Strategic Initiative Olivia Hilton said.

The upgrade has been two years in the making with the trail not being updated for two decades. Town staff said they expect to see the hunt flourishing for several years.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

UVA testing out COVID therapy treatment, showing positive results
Thousands of Virginians are part of government assistance programs like SNAP and Social Security.
Fears of losing SNAP Benefits, Medicaid arise as debt ceiling discussion continues
Graham and Marshmallow
Pet bunnies need temporary home while owner studies abroad
Blue Whale Books
Independent bookstore says it is seeing a rise in readers