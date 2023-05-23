Advertise With Us
Skeletal remains discovered, sheriff’s office reports

Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating skeletal remains found in the area of Tinkling Springs Road in Fishersville.

ACSO announced Tuesday, May 23, that deputies were called out to the area around 9:30 a.m. A contractor was reportedly digging footers for a new home when they discovered what appeared to be human remains.

“These unknown remains do not appear to be related to any active missing person’s cases in Augusta County, and are not believed to be related to 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in Tuesday’s announcement. “We will update the community when more information on these remains becomes available”.

The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation, and that the remains will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke.

