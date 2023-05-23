Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Reported data hack affecting UVA Health, Sentara Healthcare

(FILE)
(FILE)(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A reported data hack is impacting people’s personal information in central Virginia.

UVA Health and Sentara Healthcare say they are notifying people of a cyber incident involving Virginia-based Credit Control Corporation, a third-party vendor.

According to the business, files were copied from its network in early March. Those files contained names, address, social security numbers, and other account information.

UVA Health and Sentara say letters were mailed to those potentially affected.

Those with questions are told to call Credit Control Corporation at 866-347-3197.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville to offer online resource center for area youths
(STOCK)
‘Nova’ among popular baby names in Virginia, report
UVA testing out COVID therapy treatment, showing positive results
Some participants describe the map can be a little confusing and can make the scavenger hunt...
Strasburg’s historic walking trail gets navigating tips with upgrade