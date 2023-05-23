Pleasant Mid to Late Week. Still Watching Rain Chances for Memorial Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasant mid to late week, with some temperature swings ahead. Still watching rain chances for the Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures edge up into the upper 70s to near 80 Wednesday. A cold front will push through late at night, largely dry and usher in a cooler Thursday. While we remain dry through Friday, watching the development of a coastal storm for the weekend. Depending on how far west it goes, will now determine how high the rain chances will go later Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. Keep checking back here and to the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for updates.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool. Lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance, mainly later in the day. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with shower and thunder risk. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, chance of showers or storm. Highs near 80.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.