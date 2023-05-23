One week until voter registration deadline for June 20 primary election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re not registered to vote yet, you have one week to do so before the primaries.

The deadline to register is Tuesday, May 30, but if you forget, there will also be same day registration available this year.

Staff with Charlottesville’s Office of Elections say it’s much easier for them and for voters to register ahead of time.

Voters utilizing same day registration will be given a provisional ballot. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, provisional ballots are not processed by a vote counting machine at the time of voting, but rather are subject to approval by the local electoral board prior to the ballot being counted.

If you would like to register to vote, more information is available

