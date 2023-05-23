Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

‘Nova’ among popular baby names in Virginia, report

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Canva)
By NBC29
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nova is the baby name seeing the largest gain in popularity among Virginia parents, per an Axios analysis of the most popular baby names using Social Security records.

Axios says there were 5,885 Novas born in the country last year. And right now in Virginia, Nova, Magnolia, Legend, Maverick and Luna are the fastest growing.

RELATED: The trendiest baby name in Virginia is Nova - Axios Richmond

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal
Judge hears motion in Robert E. Lee statue case
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

(FILE)
Reported data hack affecting UVA Health, Sentara Healthcare
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville to offer online resource center for area youths
UVA testing out COVID therapy treatment, showing positive results
Some participants describe the map can be a little confusing and can make the scavenger hunt...
Strasburg’s historic walking trail gets navigating tips with upgrade