Groups lending a hand to community garden project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The 5th Street Community Garden is getting a new fence.

“We just started this project with the International Rescue Committee and Design Electric,” Building Goodness Foundation Executive Director Courtney Polk said.

The project got underway Saturday, May 20.

The fence around the garden will help keep deer out so that the project can continue to grow.

“We’re going to continue this project with a number of build days and hopefully finish the fence in June,” Polk said. “Then, they’ll be able to start planting more things in the garden.”

