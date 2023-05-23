Fishersville school wins $5K prize in jingle contest

FISHERSVILLE Va. (WVIR) - Twenty-nine elementary schools are participating in Michael & Son’s annual Jingle Sing-Off.

Each school submitted a video of students singing the service company’s jingle for a chance to win $5,000, which will go towards bettering the school.

“I think a lot of these schools are underfunded and it’s a way for us to help fund schools and music programs for schools, or whatever the school has needs for. Also, the biggest thing we enjoy seeing is the kids get really into it,” owner Basim Mansour said.

Wilson Elementary School in Fishersville took the top prize Tuesday, May 22.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.