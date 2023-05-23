Advertise With Us
Fishersville school wins $5K prize in jingle contest

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Pexels via MGN)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE Va. (WVIR) - Twenty-nine elementary schools are participating in Michael & Son’s annual Jingle Sing-Off.

Each school submitted a video of students singing the service company’s jingle for a chance to win $5,000, which will go towards bettering the school.

“I think a lot of these schools are underfunded and it’s a way for us to help fund schools and music programs for schools, or whatever the school has needs for. Also, the biggest thing we enjoy seeing is the kids get really into it,” owner Basim Mansour said.

Wilson Elementary School in Fishersville took the top prize Tuesday, May 22.

