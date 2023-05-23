Continued dry until the weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hazy sun and clouds on this Tuesday with near seasonable late May temperatures. A cold front arrives Wednesday night.

That front will push through dry. However, it will bring slightly cooler weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Watching the progress of a developing coastal storm system for the Memorial Day weekend. Our risk for some rain showers and even a thunderstorm will be on the increase. Right now, Sunday may have the greatest rain chance.

Tuesday afternoon: Clouds, some hazy breaks of sun. A lot of the haze is from smoke in the upper atmosphere from massive wildfires in western Canada. Highs in the 70s. Light east breeze.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hazy and mild. Highs near 80 degrees. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance, mainly later in the day. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with shower and thunder risk. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Memorial Day, Monday: Partly sunny with a shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the upper 70s.

