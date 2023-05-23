Charlottesville to offer online resource center for area youths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Organizations in the Charlottesville area are coming together to connect kids to various youth service programs.

The online resource is called the Charlottesville-Albemarle Youth Opportunity Center.

“It is an effort to have a central place for any youth-serving organization to put out their information about what it is they have to offer youth in the community,” Human Services Director Misty Graves said. “I think this is just one of the many steps that we can take towards providing a safe community and resources for young folks.”

Graves says people were concerned about the uptick in gun-related violence, as well as finding activities for their children to do.

“We had spent some time listening to community members and folks that are wanting to know what is there for young people to do?” Graves said. “Having something supervised and structured and positive to do after school is an asset-building factor. It’s a risk reduction factor.”

