Center One holds graduation ceremony

Albemarle County Public Schools’ Center One held its graduation ceremony Monday, May 22.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools’ Center One held its graduation ceremony Monday, May 22.

Center One offers specific IT courses, giving students an option to pick a specialty. The color of their robes represented what base school they’re also graduating from.

It’s the first graduating grade that was able to take classes there since sophomore year.

